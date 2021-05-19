Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Denver High School Senior Class on Monday. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote.
“Some high school students will be eligible to vote for the first time this November and this is a great opportunity to remind them about the importance of making your voice heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “It shows a lot of dedication by the students, their teachers and school leadership to register every eligible student. I encourage all Iowa high schools to take an active role in helping their students participate in the process.”
A total of 22 Iowa schools registered at least 90% of eligible students to vote during the past school year.
“Denver High School is extremely excited to achieve the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. As our mission statement states, this award demonstrates our students dedication to become “...productive citizens in a changing society”. By registering to vote, the Denver students are demonstrating their willingness to participate in this important, life-changing activity,” said Chris Swales, Social Studies teacher at Denver High School.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf was also in attendance.
The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box 100 years ago.