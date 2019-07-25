CLIVE — A Bremer County woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Michelle Steffe of Denver won the fifth top prize available in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash On The Cob” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Riverside Travel Mart, 3070 Highway 22 E. in Riverside. She claimed her prize on Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Cash On The Cob is a $3 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.11. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
About the Iowa Lottery: Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $4.3 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $1.9 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds have four main purposes in Iowa. They provide help for our state’s veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund; support through the Iowa Public Safety Survivor Benefits Fund for the surviving family members of Iowa peace officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty; help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund; and backing for the Vision Iowa program, which was implemented to create tourism destinations and community attractions in the state and build and repair schools.