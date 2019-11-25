On a crisp, sunny Saturday morning, the Denver wrestlers inside the Cyclone Center had groggy eyes and unabashed bed head.
It's 8:30 a.m., the official start to the team's media day, and Jared Pickett is ready to get things rolling.
Leading the way, the Denver head coach has his wrestlers set up the mats for their morning practice. He's making sure every slot is lined up perfectly so the gold Cyclones logo is pristine and without seam.
If any wrestler is standing around and not helping, Pickett snaps them into action. Even the members of the girls team.
"Girls wrestlers, you're helping too," the coach said. "This is a wrestling task, not a boys task."
After the mats are in place and Pickett has handed out a singlet to every wrestler, it's time for team photos.
The order and haste with which Pickett operated is a small but telling insight into how the new coach is running his new team.
There's simply no time to waste — Pickett been Denver's head coach for less than two months now, and the season begins next week.
It's not often that a team's head coach resigns just a few months before the start of a season, but after Chris Krueger resigned back in September, Denver High School was left with no choice but to quickly find a replacement.
Pickett, who had been with Denver on a volunteer basis after serving as the head coach for Emmetsburg, was named tabbed.
"It was just an administrative decision," Pickett said Saturday. "I’ve got a great relationship with my administrators. "I’ve been a head coach before. One of our other guys on staff has been a head coach before as well, so we have people on our staff that know how to run a program.
"I would’ve preferred to have more time, but the kids have been fantastic."
The wrestlers are really who this kind of change impacts the most. As Krueger departed and Pickett steps in, there's been a dramatic change in atmosphere and style with how the team is run.
But not all change is bad.
When you see the way Pickett conducts business and speak to the athletes, the word that comes to mind when describing the new coach is "organized."
Pickett has already drafted a practice schedule for the entire season. The coach said he had the team spend 90 minutes on a warmup during practice last Friday.
"I’m just a communicator," Pickett said. "I try to be very good at letting parents know my expectations, the things we’re doing and why we’re doing them. That’s been something I really try to do is give the why on what we’re doing. There are ways that I want things done, and it’s going to translate."
"I’m really excited to see what coach Pickett can do for us," Trevor Dorn said. "I know he’s really organized and determined to make the team better. He has everything planned out."
It appears that for the most part, the wrestlers have taken the change in stride. Pickett raved about how well they have adjusted.
But during an event like this, there will always be some who struggle or lag behind.
"It’s kind of weird. I know some of the wrestlers aren’t taking it well," Dorn said. "I wasn’t happy with it at the beginning, but I know I’m just going to have to get used to it."
"I think it’s a good thing for the team, because more of our people are in line," Chase Lyons said. "We don’t have people skipping practice and stuff. So it’s good to keep people in line and organized."
Denver's season begins with a double dual meet at home on Dec. 5, and the Cyclones are coming off a 2018-19 season that ended with a third-place finish at state.
But Pickett's mind isn't set on winning state just yet — he doesn't want the team getting ahead of itself.
"I’m a competitive person, and I want to win everything we do, but that’s not the goal because that limits us a little bit," the coach said. "For me, I just want to be the best team and have our kids get as far as we can throughout the season as possible. "I do care about results — it does matter — but we’ve got to get better every week."