Chase Lyons was on the ropes, and so was Denver.
In the final round of the Class 1A sectional tournament Tuesday night in Denver, New London held an 18-15 lead over the Cyclones, and the Tigers' Josh Glendening was beating Denver's Lyons 2-0 in the 120-pound division.
A Denver season that has been promising all year but would be deemed unsatisfactory without a state tournament berth hung in the balance.
However, in an instant, Lyons flipped the script. He got Glendening's body underneath and pinned his opponent. The referee slapped the floor. Lyons was awarded a fall, and Denver took a 21-15 lead.
Lyons immediately vaulted up, skipped around the mat in his purple-and-green shoes and roared at the Cyclone Center crowd, which instantaneously switched from silent to raucous. The Denver coaching staff and wrestlers on the side sprung off their chairs and roared back.
Denver would then go on to win 18 straight points, and soon enough, the Cyclones beat New London 42-27 to take home to sectional title.
After finishing in third place last year, Denver is back in the Class 1A state tournament, beginning Feb. 20 in Des Moines.
Jared Pickett, who was named Denver head coach shortly before the season began, has a shot to put an emphatic stamp on his first season at the helm.
The evening began with four schools competing, as New London easily took down Colfax-Mingo 54-21 on Mat 1 and Denver took on Beckman Catholic in Round 1 on Mat 2.
The Cyclones used two falls to quickly jump ahead 12-0, and while Beckman hung around and cut the lead to 21-18, Denver generally had little problem winning 54-21 to advance to the sectional final.
After an electric night in the Cyclone Center that culminated in another state qualification, Denver will next compete in districts, held Saturday in Denver. Surely the Cyclones will be happy to wrestle at home again.
This story will be updated.