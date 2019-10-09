The Denver cross country team finished first in the boys 5K in Tuesday’s Wolverine Invitational, held at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike.
The Cyclones finished with 61 points and had five runners place in the top 20. They ran with an average time of 17:35 and spread of 36 seconds.
Senior Conlee Lyons finished fourth overall (17:15); junior Josh Terrill finished 12th (17:35); junior Alex Larson finished 13th (17:37); freshman Jack Mulert finished 14th (17:37); and junior Alex Krabbenhoft finished 18th (17:50).
Meanwhile, the girls team had a successful outing in Dike as well, finishing third in their respective 5K with 116 points. The Cyclones ran with an average time of 20:39 and spread of 3:47.
Freshman Amber Homan finished fifth (19:19), senior Grace Beck finished eighth (19:55), and sophomore Chloe Ristau finished 10th (20:09).
3 Wildcats run well in girls race
Janesville High School had three girls — junior Paige Feldmann, senior Molly Stanhope and senior Haven Martin — compete in the girls 5K on Tuesday.
Though Janesville didn’t have enough runners to place in the team race, head coach Nolan Hovland was pleased with how his runners fared.
“All three Wildcat runners finished with either a season-best or lifetime best time, so I was really happy with the effort I saw out of all three girls!” Hovland said in an email.
“Paige Feldmann had her best time of the year with a 21:18, good enough for 36th place in a crowded field. Molly Stanhope ran the best race of her career with a 26:38, and Haven Martin put together a really solid performance with a 27:33 lifetime best time.
“Looking ahead now to conference and district races in the next two weeks, I’m excited to see all of the hard work from the season start to pay off as we ease back on the miles and start to taper.”