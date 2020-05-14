Blane Schneider of Denver, IA 50622 was one of 42 current students and alumni of the University of Iowa to be awarded some of the more than $159,000 and $36,000 in funding to be distributed to winners in the second phase of the Iowa Innovation Challenge.
Sponsored by the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (Iowa JPEC) with partners the UI Office of the Vice President for Research, University of Iowa Research Foundation, and UI Ventures and staged in early April, the Iowa Innovation Challenge supports innovation across the UI campus an is open to all UI faculty, staff, students, and incubator startups.
The second phase of the Challenge was a business model canvas (BMC) pitch competition. A total of 52 UI businesses applied to compete in the business model competition. Thirty-six were selected as finalists to compete virtually due to COVID-19.
In a separate division of the ICC, University of Iowa alumni, Venture School alumni and UI business consulting clients were invited to submit a 60-second video and an executive summary of their business. Thirty-seven submission were received.
Winners by category are summarized below.
Undergrad Student Awards
Best Tech/High Growth
• 1st ($10,000) Track My Tummy — Farhanudin Syed (Finance)
• 2nd Tie ($4,000) Avarupt — Caleb Marting (Computer Science)
• 2nd Tie ($4,000) Palate Pal — Ally Carey (Biomedical Engineering), Jennifer Mount (Biomedical Engineering), Hannah Drkulec (Cellular Engineering), Taylor Deutsch (Biomechanics)
Best Non-Tech Business
• 1st ($3,500) CapturePro — Patrick Prosser (Finance), Lane Dethrow (Pre-Business), Brittany Caskey (Pre-Business)
• 2nd ($2,500) Funny Nuggets — Jade Peterson (Marketing and Elementary Education)
• 3rd (1,000) Kimik Sustainable Solutions — Trent Katz (Finance)
Best Retail Business
• 1st ($3,500) Schneider Custom Designs- Blane Schneider (Mechanical Engineering)
• 2nd ($2,500) Fruit for the Earth — Blake Quarrie (Accounting)
• 3rd ($1,000) FoodCents Erika Law — (Entrepreneurial Management)
Best Social Impact
• 1st ($3,500) HeadsIn — Matt Lewis (Enterprise Leadership)
• 2nd ($2,500) Assistance Technologies — Michael Westphal (Human Physiology), John Tian (Enterprise Leadership), and Zach Combs (Pre-Business)
• 3rd ($1,000) Socialite — Ethan Bennett (Computer Science)
Best Lifestyle Business
• 1st ($3,500) FestPlug — Michael Dankanich (Open Major)
• 2nd ($2,500) Eagers — Katy Misel (Entrepreneurial Management)
• 3rd ($1,000) Sunflower Mobile Dentist — Anna Fox (Health Science-Multidisciplinary Science)
Best Overall Pitch
• Context — Stewart Knights (Business)
Honorable Mention ($2,000 each business)
• Golden Gloss Auto Detailing — Matthew Nicholson (Music Education)
• Ergo Tech — Zoey Sletterhaugh (Biomedical Engineering)
• PTXtension — Ryan Gudenkauf (Pre-Business)
Faculty, Staff, Graduate Students, and Incubator Startup Awards
• 1st Place ($25,000) CartilaGen — Jaison Marks (Graduate Student, Orthopedics)
• 2nd Place ($15,000) VerdiLife -Mahdi Eghbali (Graduate Student, Economics)
• 3rd Place ($10,000) Apollo — Jon Lensing (College of Medicine)
• 4th Place ($5,000) Firefly Photonics — Fatima Toor, John Prineas, Michael Jones (UI Research Park)
Honorable Mention ($2,500 each)
• Cardio Diagnostics — Meesha Dogan (Assoc Research Scientist/Engineer Psychiatry, Adjunct Asst Prof Biomedical Engineering)
• PaniClean — Joun Lee (Incubator Startup)
• Graze Analytics — Daniel Machlab (Electrical and Computer Engineering)
Alumni Division
Top Finalists — $10,000 each
• Apollo Technologies — Jon Lensing (School of Medicine)
• Skilled Day — Megan Zalzala (Venture School Alumni)
• Trigger Interactive — Tyler Brockel (Venture School Alumni)
Runner Ups — $5,000 each
• Dhakai — Russel Karim (Venture School Alumni)
• Goldfinch Health — Brand Newland (College of Pharmacy Alumni)
• Theion Agriculture — Justin Carter (Chemistry Alumni)
• Speeko — Nico Aguilar (Masters Health Administration and Public Health)
Best Overall Pitch — $2,500
• Vertical Golfing — Brady Trent (UI Business Consulting Client)
About the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (Iowa JPEC)
The John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (Iowa JPEC) is the hub for entrepreneurship education and outreach at the University of Iowa. Trough a generous gift from