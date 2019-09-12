The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP).
This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our fifth and final wave of this sTEP grant was conducted Aug. 16-Sept. 2 over the Labor Day holiday. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had two arrests for OWI, one warning for .02 violation, one citation for open container, one citation and three warnings for no seat belt, one citation for child restraint, 165 citations and 43 warnings for speed violations, two citations and three warnings for stop sign/light violations, three citations and one warning for no texting violation, 11 citations and one warning for driving without a license, six citations for driving while suspended or revoked, 17 citations and five warnings for registration violations, seven citations and 34 warnings for no insurance, five citations and four warnings for dark windows, two citations and 27 warnings for equipment violations, two citations for move over violation, one citation for violation of graduated driver’s license restriction, seven citations and four warnings for other traffic violations, and 22 motorists assisted. In addition there were five property damage and two personal injury accidents investigated, one felony arrest, five narcotics arrests, eight arrest warrants served, and two interdiction/canine searches.
Seat belt usage in Bremer County determined by a pre-wave survey indicated that 96% of all front seat occupants were wearing their seat belt and a post-wave survey indicating 95%.
We hope that everyone had a safe and enjoyable Labor Day holiday and we remind everyone to make sure that you buckle up every time for every trip.