Former Fort Dodge police officer Matthew Meyer has a new badge and a new title.
The 28-year-old took the oath of office Monday, becoming the latest addition to the Bremer County Sheriff’s team.
He is also the youngest deputy in the county’s law enforcement agency.
A 2011 graduate of Fort Dodge High School, Meyer attended Iowa Western Community College on a cheerleading scholarship while pursuing a degree in sports medicine. He then transferred to Iowa State University where he switched his interest to conservation management.
In 2016, he joined the Fort Dodge Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. He worked in the department as a patrol officer and was a member of the tactical team.
He told his hometown newspaper, The Messenger, in August that the most memorable incident he responded to was “anything that involved paranormal activity.”
His parents, Joanne and Mike Meyer, and a handful of friends attended the swearing in ceremony Monday at the Bremer County Courthouse, which was conducted by Ken Kammeyer, the chair of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors.
Sheriff Dan Pickett said Meyer replaces Tim Gilroy, who resigned on Nov. 3 to pursue other career opportunities, having worked as a deputy only since Oct. 28.
Pickett noted that yet another deputy is going to be hired from the same search pool in order to fill in the ranks of his department of 14.
Meyer said he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve alongside leaders like Pickett and Chief Deputy Robert Whitney.
“I am here for the people, I want to be a beacon of hope,” he said. “I want to be that person someone can lean on.”
Meyer’s mom said she is excited about her son’s new badge.
“He’s at a new chapter of his life,” she said. “We are all very proud of him.”