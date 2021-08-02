Every year at the Bremer County Fair – save for 2020 – many attendees look forward to one of the weeklong festival’s more popular and unique events.
The Combine Demolition Derby was held Wednesday night after a one-year hiatus with a total of 18 harvesters in three classes battling it out for bragging rights. The stands around the fairgrounds track were nearly packed with fans taking in the entertainment they missed out on when the COVID-19 pandemic forced most of the activities to be canceled last year.
Among the participants was an Iowa State student from rural Waverly who decided to test his metal mettle after watching the derby ever since he was a wee lad.
Kyle Kueker drove a Massey-Ferguson 750 combine after he and friends Hunter Moen and Andy Davis restored the machine they found abandoned in a field for 13 years. Kueker said entering the derby was something he always wanted to do.
Kueker said Moen found the implement sitting by some trees near Janesville.
“We went out there one day and got it going,” Kueker said, prior to the derby. “We had quite a few issues along the way, put a little too much money into it – than what I’d like to spend, anyways.”
Moen added it “was a pain” to prepare the Massey for the annual event.
“We had a lot of work getting it running and move it,” Moen said. “We had to rebuild the whole clutch and put a new starter on it, put new tires on it.”
Kueker, Moen and Davis have been friends for quite some time, Moen said. Moen noticed the combine at the farm that belonged to another friend and remembered Kueker’s desire to be in the show.
“I told (Kueker) where it was, and we went to look at it, and he said he wanted to do it,” Moen said.
Once they got the machine running, Moen said they didn’t have to do much in the way of enhancements other than putting in a new bracket behind the header and change the oil and filters.
“It ran like a top,” Moen said.
Kueker was nervous entering his first derby.
“I think it’ll be a good time,” he said. “I don’t remember the first year they had them, but I’ve been going to them pretty much every year they (have) had them.”
He added the attraction to the combine demo derby is that it’s a once-a-year thing.
“When you have county fairs like this that have special events kind of like this that people can get involved in and have a good time,” Kueker said. “That’s probably one of my favorite parts of the fair was all of the grandstand events – Tuff Truck, tractor pulls and combine derby.”
The agricultural engineering major is back home working in an internship this summer prior to his junior year at ISU. He had his school, his parents’ dairy, Moen’s business and Beals Sheet Metal, where Davis works, plastered on the sides of his No. 16 machine.
Kueker said he tested the combine a week prior to the event to see if all of their fixes worked.
“We drove it home and back and to here, that’s about it,” he said. “That’s good enough for me. That lasted me quite a while. I think it’ll hold its own.”
Moen hoped Kueker would take home the trophy.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” Moen said.
During the second heat of the large-machine class, Kueker did hold his own. He and Rob Edgar, also driving a MF 750, were able to eliminate fellow Massey driver Steve Brase to advance to the night’s feature finale when the header on Brase’s combine dragged on the track, handicapping its movements.
Kueker felt the heat went smooth for his machine.
“You always hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” he said. “I was kind of prepared for the worst, and it turned out to go pretty well, and I’m pretty pleased.”
In the other heat, Matt Sorensen, driving a Gleaner R60, and Logan Busemann, manning a Massey 860, advanced when Chris Schmidt’s MF 750 was immobilized. Its header was punched into the drive tires while being both forced into the south wall and out of bounds on the west end of the track.
The night started with the heats for the medium-sized combine class. In Heat 1, Greg Meister lost the transmission on his Massey-Ferguson 550 while battling the father-and-son duo of John and Justin Dilger, both driving John Deere 6600s.
Then in the second heat, Mark Jirak, also in a Deere 6600, and Mike Thomas, driving a patriotically emblazoned White 8600, took out Colin Bruns, driving a Deere 6600 owned by Caeden Emerson, when the header was lost.
The first feature was in the small-combine class, which had six harvesters competing. Meister, driving a Deere 4400 for Matt Sorensen, was the first to pull his flag after it stalled out. Busemann, also in a Deere, was eliminated next, followed by Travis McCormick, in another 4400, when it got stuck on Busemann’s machine.
Gavin Wedemeier, also driving a 4400, later lost the header of his machine, and then Jake Mundt took the win when his Gleaner F sheared off the left-front drive wheel of the Deere 4400 driven by Nate Brandt.
The medium-class feature had quite a bit of action. Jirak was the first to be eliminated when his 6600 stalled near the north wall. Thomas then lost the left steer tire, but he was still able to keep running. John Dilger then nearly rolled over Thomas twice before John Dilger had steering troubles but wasn’t yet disabled.
Later in the bout, Justin Dilger and Thomas were unable to move and put on the clock, but they restored their motion before the Dilgers and Thomas all gathered on the east boundary. Eventually, Thomas’ machine lost its header, and the Dilgers fought to a draw.
In the large-class feature, all four machines had a spirited fight. Edgar was the first to suffer a disability when his steering tires looked like a gymnast’s legs in a straddle split.
Sorensen, Kueker and Busemann continued the round until Kueker was disqualified for running out of bounds on the east end of the track, after Sorensen stalled out, giving the victory to Busemann.
After the event, Kueker was proud of how he and his machine performed in his first time in the derby.
“It just happened to be unfortunate that a couple of my mounds broke on the head, and I couldn’t move forward without dragging the head underneath the tires,” he said. “I had to try to get back inbounds without trying to get too far out, but I went too far.
“I think any further, I probably wouldn’t have been able to do much damage after that, anyways.”
He’s not sure whether he’d use the same machine next time.
“I’ll have to look it over and see how bad some of the stuff is,” Kueker said. “I know I had an issue with the clutch most of the time. We’ll have to see how that works, and then get it all ready for next year.”