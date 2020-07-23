FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its March 2020 graduates, followed by their major, degree earned and any respective honors. The graduates included:
Waverly: Noah Dettmer, Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
Denver: Nathaniel Skaar, Coaching/Leadership Emphasis, Master of Sport Admin.
