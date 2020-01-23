MercyOne is pleased to welcome back Chassity Deur, LISW, to our Behavioral Health Care team.
Ms. Deur is a social worker now accepting new patients at the clinic located in Waverly. Ms. Deur was a part of our Medical Group from 2012 to 2017, and is now rejoining MercyOne.
“I had a very positive experience when I was with the organization,” she said. “My personal values and the values of MercyOne closely align to each other.”
Ms. Deur received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Northern Iowa in 2003. She received her Master in Social Work from Loyola University in Chicago in 2005 and became a Licensed Independent Social Worker in 2008.
“I have a passion for helping others and walking with individuals through the various challenges of life,” she said. “I also firmly believe the therapeutic process promotes growth, healing and change within individuals and families.”
Patients can schedule appointments with Chassity Deur, LISW, at 217 20th Street Northwest in Waverly by calling 319-352-9563.