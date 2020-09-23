The rehabilitation of a former landmark hotel on the west side of Waverly is one step closer to reality after the Waverly City Council chose a developer Monday night to handle the job.
During a meeting held over Zoom, the council voted 4-2 to have 1859 Ventures LLC, led by Hy-Vee executive Nick Graham and structural engineer Brett Tigges, make plans to redevelop the former Red Fox Inn, at 1900 Heritage Way. The proposal was favored over a plan submitted by Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser and At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider voted against the 1859 Ventures submission. At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe abstained because she is on the Bartels board, thus having a conflict of interest.
According to 1859 Ventures’ documents presented to the council, the Red Fox Inn would be renamed District 1859. The east, or rear, wing of the building would be called Bremer Estates, while the front, or west, part would become The Waverly Inn and Suites and the section in between called the Valley Convention Center.
Tigges explained that the names were taken from elements of the community. Waverly was founded in 1859. The apartments, which the developers call a “simple living” option, would serve those who help make the greater Bremer County area operate, while special events connect the people of the Cedar Valley community.
The initial phase for the redevelopment would encompass the east wing, converting the hotel rooms into 34 one- and two-bedroom apartments. They expect to have 16 two-bed, two-bath units, 16 one-bed, one bath units and two efficiencies.
The apartments would be rented at market rates. Tigges said 1859 Ventures is confident in filling those apartments, as Graham has other properties in towns similar in size to Waverly that are fully occupied.
Price points are expected to range from about $750 per month for the efficiency and one-bedroom to around $1,000 per month for the two-bedroom units. All utilities would be included in the rent.
1859 Ventures also plan to redo the roof, make aesthetic improvements to the exterior, add a dog park for residents and rehabilitate the pool. Work is planned to begin near the end of this year with pre-leasing period going through the first quarter of 2021.
The second phase for the west side of the complex would remodel 48 hotel rooms with a blend of suites, double, standard and efficiency rooms with designed flexibility for extended stay options. The phase would also be divided to rehab the convention space and restore the restaurant and kitchen.
The work on the hotel and entertainment spaces are planned to begin March 2021, with the hotel contingent on a 90% occupancy of the apartments and the convention center and restaurant commencing when the east wing reached at least 60% occupancy.
Graham said 1859 Ventures is looking to “aggressively pursue” a brand agreement for the hotel space. The group would continue to own the hotel as a franchisee to whatever hotel chain would sign on as a partner.
“It lends to a better entrance coming into town,” Graham said. “From everybody that I’ve talked to in the hospitality business, [it] lends to a far better reservation and booking-type of a set up.”
He said companies like Hy-Vee encourages their executives to stay at brand-name hotels.
“If you want to attract that business clientele, you really need to go with a branded route,” he said.
The third phase, expected to undergo construction between April and July 2022, would include improvements to the exterior of the complex. It would include a firepit and barbecue common area on the north side of the pool building between the two wings, garages across from the east wing, and resident garden and greenspace on the northeast corner of the property.
Additionally, 1859 Ventures’ plans include a possibility for a convenience store to the southwest of the current hotel building, which could be planned at a later time.
The project is expected to cost around $3.5 million, with the redevelopment of the complex taking up the bulk of the money, $2.97 million. 1859 Ventures has secured a $1.32 million loan from Denver Savings Bank to go with $330,000 of capital investments from the group’s eight owners. The balance of the costs is expected to be met through revenues generated from the completed project.
Graham said reaching the occupancy thresholds will determine how far 1859 Ventures goes with development.
“It’s our opinion and our bank’s commitment that the property would be financially stable enough to take on Phase 2 of the project,” Graham said. “Once we’ve met that first threshold, we can move on to (Phase) 2. We don’t want to have $3-4 million lying out there with 10 residents in the building.”
Bartels’ plan included 30 independent living apartments in the east wing, mainly for those 55 and older, along with office and retail spaces and lodging in the west wing as well as refurbishing the restaurant and convention center. It also planned to create a wellness center to go along with the pool as well as incorporate a salon, a theater and childcare in the facility.
Their $8 million proposal would have weatherization work begin in November with renovation of each building taking place over the next three years, completing by the end of 2023.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore referred to a recent study session where affordable housing was a topic, and she pointed out Bartels’ plans to have some apartment units go for $1,500-$1,700 was not in the range residents would want.
“That is a big concern, and I understand it comes with amenities,” Beaufore said. “Those are all great amenities, but still, it is pretty steep.
“I do like both of these ideas. They’re great, but there’s a lot of potential there. I like stability as well, but then I also like the creative the new ideas that Mr. Tigges and Mr. Graham bring forth, because we do need innovative ideas and new things going on in Waverly. … If there are going to be additional apartments built, they need to be affordable.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said during a Q&A with 1859 Ventures he wanted to be sure whoever became the developer would be involved with the property in the long term.
“What I would hate to see is a project where you guys build something great and then you sell it off to someone else, and it’s up to them how well it does in the long run,” Birgen said. “We have a vested interest in this being a 20-, 30-, 50-year project. I just want to make sure you have the same level of commitment to this project.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow commended both 1859 Ventures and Bartels for bringing forward “excellent proposals” for the 46-year-old hotel.
“I can see why the Economic Development Commission kind of ‘punted’ the ball to us and decided they weren’t going to make any kind of recommendation,” Drenkow said with a chuckle. “This is not an easy thing for us to decide.
“We’re not asking questions because we don’t have an interest. We’re not asking questions because we’ve got a lot of materials on this, and we’ve all spent a lot of time on this and digesting it.”