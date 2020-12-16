Two facilities options are being placed before the Waverly-Shell Rock school board in the special meeting they will convene at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school Thursday.
Both options preserve and renovate the school in Shell Rock and allow for the upgrading of the high school. In one of the options, there is one mega school elementary building for all students that currently attend elementaries in Waverly. Another option calls for two elementary buildings.
These are the recommendations of a 19-member volunteer task force which met Tuesday night in a closed session to cull through options which emerged during earlier discussions with Invision Architecture, the Waterloo firm hired by the district to consult through the process.
“We are incredibly grateful for the work of our Facilities Task Force to carefully examine the most critical facilities needs in our schools and create recommendations for the board’s consideration,” Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in a press release. “Now, the board will review these options and determine whether we should place a solution on the ballot on a future election date. We look forward to continuing this discussion as we move forward.”
Tonight’s meeting will accommodate public comments from persons present in the auditorium. Safety protocols of social distancing and mask wearing will be observed.
The board will also consider questions submitted prior to the meeting in writing.
The meeting will also be available for viewing via Zoom. More info & FAQ: https://www.wsrfacilities.org.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more info becomes available.