Democrats statewide have chosen to send Des Moines real estate developer Theresa Greenfield to the general election to challenge Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in an attempt to help her party flip the U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press called the race at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday. With 66% of the precincts reporting, Greenfield held a large lead over four other challengers.
Greenfield won about 47% of the vote, leading retired Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, who had 25%, juvenile court advocate Kimberly Graham had 15%, and Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro had 11%. Cal Woods, who had suspended his campaign, garnered 1% of the vote.
Meanwhile, in the 1st Congressional District, former KCRG-TV reporter and anchor and current State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, defeated fellow challenger Thomas Hanson by about a 4-1 margin when the AP called the race at about 9:45 p.m. Hinson will move on to face freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat.
In the other federal race of interest to some in the Waverly Newspapers coverage area, State Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, has defeated nine-term U.S. Rep. Steve King, of Kiron, as the AP called at 11:05 p.m. With 95% of the precincts reporting, Feenstra had a slim lead over King. Feenstra won 29,303 votes, or 41.69%, while King earned 26,803, or 38.14% Jeremy Taylor had 8.46%, Bret Richards won 8.16%, and Steven Reeder earned 3.32%.
Feenstra will face off against Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City paralegal and former baseball player. He narrowly lost to King in 2018 by just 3 percentage points, the closest margin in any of King’s nine previous runs for Congress.
The loss ends King’s long political career, which had some rocky points. He garnered national attention when he made several statements that offended several ethnic and cultural groups, which led to his removal from all committee assignments in the current Congressional session.
There were two state- and county-level races on the Butler County ballot. Republican challenger Leslie Groen defeated County Auditor Lizbeth Williams. With all precincts reporting, Groen had 989 votes, or 57.7%, while Williams took 725 votes, or 42.3%. There is no Democrat on the ballot for that race.
Meanwhile, for the Democratic race for House District 54, which includes Allison and Greene, Karen Koenig defeated Kai Trevor Brost, 1,456 to 183. Koenig moves on to face Shannon Latham, who ran unopposed on the Republican side. Whoever wins the general election will take over the seat held by the retiring former House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake.
In Bremer County, all county- and state-level primaries were unopposed. House District 63 will pit Janesville Republican State Rep. Sandy Salmon against challenger Carissa Foryum, a Democrat from Denver, while District 32 State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, will face off with Waverly Democratic candidate Pam Egli.
In the county races, District 1 Supervisor Ken Kammeyer will face a challenge from Dean Mitchell. Both men live in Waverly. Meanwhile, District 3 Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt, Sheriff Dan Pickett and Auditor Shelley Wolf, all Republicans, will have no Democratic opponents.
At the top of the ticket, Democrats fell in line with the statewide results. In the absentee balloting for Senate, Greenfield garnered 876 votes, followed by Franken with 571, with Graham notching 196, Mauro had 94, and Woods had 17 with three write-ins.
In the 1st District race, Hinson had 1,014 votes, while Hansen earned 306 with one write-in among the absentee votes.
There were 3,197 absentee ballots cast in the race out of the 17,740 registered voters in Bremer County, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.
Butler County bucked the trend on the 4th District, as King received 780 votes, Feenstra had 453, Richards had 191, Taylor earned 98, and Reeder received 86 with seven write-ins. Meanwhile, Greenfield had a narrow win in the county, with 385 votes versus Franken’s 300. Graham earned 93 votes, Mauro had 47, and Woods received six with three write-ins.