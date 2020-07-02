The Waverly-Shell Rock schools administration has issued a public acknowledgement of racially charged comments that happened during a recent baseball game against Charles City and apologized to the school, the community and to the individual African-American player to whom the comments were directed.
In an email sent to the parents Thursday morning, W-SR says that one of the students yelled “extremely inappropriate, bigoted comments toward a Charles City player.”
“This behaviour is unacceptable,” the statement continues. “We make no excuses, because there are none.”
Other news outlets have reported the comments verbatim, but Waverly Newspapers is seeking to vet that information.
W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamoth said that internal measures have been implemented to address the situation.
“We can’t undo what’s been done,” the statement reads. “But we are using this as a learning experience for the responsible party, and hope, for many others in our schools and communities.”
In addressing the incident to their parents, Charles City administrators declined to name the school where the incident happened, according to reporting by the Charles City Press.
“It’s not about putting them in bad light, “ Mark Fisher, the superintendent, told the Press. “It’s about shining the light on the fact that our kids of color deal with this type of behavior every day of their lives.”
This is a developing story. We will update it as needed.