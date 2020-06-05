Diane Marilyn Johnson, 77, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Diane was born on March 27, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Norma (Schroeder) Lee. She was baptized on June 20, 1943 in Cedar Rapids and was confirmed on April 14, 1957, at St. Paul’s Lutheran, Readlyn. Her early education was at Readlyn Parochial schools and Diane graduated from Wapsie Valley in 1961. Diane was united in marriage to Lorraine James Johnson on March 12, 1961 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran-Readlyn. After high school she worked in essential services at the Red Fox in Waverly, Allen Hospital, Triangle Plastics in Oelwein. She retired from Omega in Waterloo in 2003.
In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles, books and crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Diane is survived by her son, Tim (Diane) Johnson of Fairbank; a daughter, Shelley Welter of Fairbank, a daughter, Teresa (Dan Schrage) Miller of Dunkerton and Stacie (Kevin) Price of Readlyn; nine grandchildren, Megan (James) Stammeyer, Matthew Johnson, Chrystal (Jon) Harkrider, Theodore Welter, and Tyler Welter; Brooke (RJ) Van Daele and Quinten Miller, Kylee Price and Isaiah Price; five great grandchildren, Hailie Niederhauser, Aaron and Jon Harkrider, Finley Stammeyer and Aria Van Daele; two brothers, Bob Lee of Hiawatha; Larry (Julene) Lee of Independence; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Lee of Tripoli and Marjorie DeSotel of Mission, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lorraine Johnson on March 21, 1988, a brother, Romaine Lee; a sister, Sylvia Schwerin; two sons-in-law, Terry Welter and Doug Miller; a sister-in-law, Eunice Lee and two brothers-in-law, Harlan DeSotel and Duane Schwerin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jean Rabary officiating. Burial will be held in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9-11 a.m. In accordance with COVID 19 guidelines social distancing will be required to be observed. In order to attend the visitation or funeral masks will be required. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.