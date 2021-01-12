The work of artists Jennifer Lynn Bates and Lindsay Buehler is currently on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
The exhibition, “Dictators & Dreamers,” runs through Feb. 21. A virtual gallery talk may be scheduled at a later time. Follow the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for more information.
“Dictators & Dreamers” investigates infamy, the ripple effects of power, human rights issues and dreams of the seemingly common person through the lens of mixed-media painting. Bates contrasts the faces of current or recent absolute rulers of countries around the world with the faces of immigrants, refugees, international students and asylum seekers now residing in the Cedar Valley. The two artists dive further into the relationship between those who exert absolute control and those who seek freedom of information in a site-specific installation entitled “The Great Firewell.”
Bates is an assistant professor of fine and applied arts at Hawkeye Community College. Buehler is the Hawkeye arts and culture coordinator.
Guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors and maintaining a safe physical distance. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.