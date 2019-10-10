When I was 5 years old, my mother would frequently follow up on a request she had made to me (whenever I failed to comply) with the demand, “Did you hear me?” The expected reply was, “Yes. I did. And I’m doing it. Right now.”
Fast forward 15 years. One day my mother asked me what I intended to do with my life. I told her the career track on which I had settled. It was identical to the one my father had followed. My mother was displeased. She knew what it was going to entail, and couldn’t believe I wanted to follow in his footsteps.
The first thing she said to me, in the form a question, was, “Why would you want to do something like that? There are plenty of other things you could do.” When I told her my mind was made up, she said, “Well, I don’t think it’s a good idea.” I said nothing. She challenged, “Did you hear me?” My answer was, “Yes, I heard you perfectly well. I just don’t happen to agree with you.”
I persisted on my chosen career path. My mother never said another word about it. Neither did she ever praise me for having made such a choice. Years later, in a chance conversation with one of Mom’s good friends, I was informed that my mother frequently spoke highly of my work and what she considered my success seen to have been. (It would have been nice to have heard it from her, but she was a stoic German and probably couldn’t have managed it.)
This brings me to the purpose for my writing this essay. I am running for re-election in Waverly’s Ward 4 for a seat on City Council. There are individuals in this city who have persisted, during the past two years, in claiming that members of City Council “don’t listen to the citizens.” I have said it on more than one occasion, and want to say it again here and now: There is a difference between listening and agreeing.
I think it is fair to say that during the past two years all seven members of Waverly City Council have listened, with care, to what citizens have to say. Clearly, we have not always agreed with what we have heard. The fact is, each of us hear multiple points of view from voters on any given controversial issue. Exactly how would a council member “agree” with every point of view? If agreement is to be viewed as equivalent to ‘listening,’ then members of City Council would need to become schizophrenics — or, worse, people with multiple personalities. It’s not realistic, and it’s not going to happen.
How do members of City Council make decisions? It’s complicated. We listen (yes, listen) to what constituents have to say. We also listen to the best information provided by city staff. Finally, we listen to our own consciences, to common sense and our best own judgment. As I say, it’s complicated.
For an angry minority among the citizenry to show up at city hall during a council meeting and shout, as one group did not so many weeks ago, that ‘the members of city council don’t listen to the citizens and, therefore, don’t deserve to continue to hold office’ is inexcusable. In the first place, angry minorities never speak for “the citizens.” They speak for some, and often not even close to a majority, of the community. In the second place, to accuse council members of “not listening” is to confuse “listening” with agreement.
The question is frequently posed to us on City Council: “Do you hear us? Are you listening?” My answer is unequivocal: “You can count on it — because we always have.”
I have been told on numerous occasions, during the past two years, that the current City Council is the best Waverly has had in years. I have also heard or read the opinions from some in this community that Waverly needs new leadership. Both of those opinions cannot be true at the same time. Citizens will have their opportunity to decide with which view they agree when they vote in November.
It has been a high privilege for me to serve this forward-moving community as a member of City Council during the past four years. I ask the voters in the Fourth Ward to support me for a second term. And please do not sit out this election. Go to the polls. Vote wisely. A lot is at stake.