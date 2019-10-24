IOWA CITY — Autumn Diesburg of Shell Rock, is one of 20 University of Iowa students participating in an embedded peer tutoring program that helps meet two goals of the UI Strategic Plan 2016-2021: (1) to increase course-linked academic support options for gateway courses such as rhetoric and (2) for 60 percent of all undergraduates to participate in three or more high impact practices before they graduate.
“We have really talented students at this university,” says Dana Thomann, a lecturer in the UI’s Department of Rhetoric who partnered with Academic Support and Retention (ASR) to create the Success in Rhetoric (SIR) program. “But they don’t all believe in their skills or know how to seek out help. I want SIR to change that. I want to permeate campus with a growth mindset, to normalize the idea that successful students seek guidance, so that our retention rates are some of the best in the country.”
Nearly all University of Iowa students take an introductory rhetoric course to fulfill the speech and writing portion of their general education requirements, but only 59 percent of students who receive a D, F, or Withdrawal in that course stay on campus. In addition, students who earn a C or lower report that they feel less prepared for upper-level college courses.
“Statistics from the past several years show that poor performance in rhetoric can be indicative of additional barriers that students may be facing in their academic and social experiences,” says Mirra Anson, director of ASR, an office that coordinates initiatives to facilitate student academic success. “We want to help students find ways around those barriers so that they have every chance to succeed.”
The SIR program is growing rapidly. Six peer tutors participated in fall 2017. That number jumped to 17 last fall. The embedded tutors attend two hours of class time a week and coordinate with their instructors on how best to provide support, including participating in peer review of student drafts or leading class activities.