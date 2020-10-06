Aboundant is a digital solutions company that was founded in Waverly in 2014 by the Rev. Wil Ranney.
It is the culmination of Wil’s passion for entrepreneurship, technology and ministry. Aboundant began by building a DIY website platform like Squarespace or Wix, but for churches. That platform has attracted over 130 churches since then. Locally, Grace Baptist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church use the platform.
Aboundant has grown from one staff member to eight, located in four different states. Like most modern internet startups, Aboundant is a 100% remote company. Sometimes. you will see Wil running the business from a local coffee shop (at least before COVID-19).
Since its inception, Aboundant has contracted with at least one Wartburg intern each semester. Their current intern is Wartburg Computer Science and Graphic Design junior Ben Peters.
Aboundant has always had consulting clients, but last year, it made a conscious decision to make consulting a larger part of their business model. Websites are their main product, but they are well-versed in social media marketing, branding, search engine optimization and communications strategy.
Aboundant’s goal is to work with more nonprofits, social justice organizations, education, religious groups, socially-conscious businesses, political campaigns,and other change-making organizations. They have already worked with several clients in this demographic, such as the Justice and Peace Foundation, Rust College, and the United Methodist Association of Communicators.
To accompany this change in strategy, Aboundant has labored hard to showcase its talent with a new brand and website, found at https://aboundant.org. This is the agency’s temporary internet home until Aboundant launches its new church websites brand in early 2021. Its church website platform resides at https://aboundant.com. The new logo incorporates an infinity symbol to signify God’s divine economy of abundance.
According to Rev. Ranney, “With God’s help, we believe that a world full of justice and mercy is possible now, in all places. That’s why we seek to help organizations leverage technology for the common good.”
Aboundant has a for-profit model, yet the staff sees their work as more of a calling than a job. Although most of their work has been from outside of Waverly, they are open for business for local organizations seeking to be “difference-makers” in digital spaces.
Rev. Ranney is appointed to Aboundant as his Deacon Ministry by extension, through the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Visit https://aboundant.org for more information.