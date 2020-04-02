Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Butler REC directors

Directors elected to serve on the Butler County REC board for three-year terms are (l to r) Tim Schrage, Gerald Schmitt and Leland Boyd.

 Courtesy photo

Members of Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative re-elected three incumbent directors at their 83rd annual meeting on Saturday, March 28. Re-elected were Gerald Schmitt, of Rockford; Leland Boyd, of Charles City; and Tim Schrage, of Allison.

At their most recent board meeting, the directors exercised their right to amend the Butler County REC by-laws to accept mail-in ballots for determining a quorum for director elections. The morning of March 28, election tellers, along with corporate attorney Dennis Puckett, opened and counted over 430 mail-in ballots to establish the results of the election.

Following the annual meeting, the board of directors held an organizational meeting and elected the following officers: Duane Rieckenberg, of Ionia, president; Gary Poppe, of Ionia, vice president; Leland Boyd, of Charles City, treasurer; Tim Schrage, of Allison, secretary; and Gerald Schmitt, of Rockford, assistant secretary-treasurer.

Butler County REC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,700 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. The co-op is headquartered in Allison.