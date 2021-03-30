Members of Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative re-elected three incumbent directors at their annual meeting on March 27. Re-elected were Duane Rieckenberg, Ionia; Troy Feldman, Greene; and Share Brandt, Allison.
With health and safety in mind due to COVID-19, the Butler County REC board of directors made the decision to conduct the 2021 meeting of members by mail-in ballot only. On Saturday, March 27, the board of directors met at the REC headquarters in Allison. The cooperative attorney, Dennis Puckett, and appointed tellers opened and counted over 530 mail-in ballots to establish the results of the election.
Following the meeting, the board of directors held an organizational meeting and elected the following officers: Duane Rieckenberg, Ionia, president; Gary Poppe, Ionia, vice president; Leland Boyd, Charles City, treasurer; Tim Schrage, Allison, secretary; and Share Brandt, Allison, assistant secretary-treasurer.
Butler County REC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,700 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. The co-op is headquartered in Allison.