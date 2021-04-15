The Americorps Seniors RSVP Program at the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to join their Disaster Response team to be trained in quickly and efficiently setting up a Volunteer Reception Center.
In the event of a flood, tornado, or other emergency, thousands of volunteers come to support relief efforts. Since 2008, Black Hawk County Emergency Management has partnered with the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley to manage spontaneous volunteers when disaster strikes.
The Volunteer Center, in partnership with other community organizations, sets up a Volunteer Reception Center or “VRC”. This works as a home base for volunteers to come to where they are registered, trained, and linked to volunteer opportunities in the community. With pre-trained community volunteers prepared to manage spontaneous volunteers, a VRC is key to swiftly beginning recovery efforts.
“During an emergency, coordinating volunteers can quickly turn into a disaster within a disaster,” said Lauren Finke, executive director at the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley. “Fire, EMS, and police personnel can become overwhelmed with managing the large volume of volunteers that come to lend a helping hand. When there is a VRC in place, emergency personnel are able to focus on the life-savings measure that they are trained to respond to. That is why having a Volunteer Reception Center is so important.”
As part of the Disaster Response Team, volunteers will go through a two-day virtual training in the late spring. Once that is completed, the group will gather for an in-person run through of setting up a Volunteer Reception Center. Through the trainings, the volunteers will learn how to set up the different stations, talk through necessary forms for volunteers, and think through various scenarios that may arise during a disaster.
If you would like to join the Disaster Response Team, reach out to the RSVP Coordinator, Sally Timmer at sally_timmer@vccv.org or 319-883-3015.