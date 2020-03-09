I love it when readers pop into the newsroom to chat.
I love it even more when they bring their kids along.
So when a mother’s group called Mothers of Preschoolers, or MOPS, in Waverly, asked me if I can host a program for their members two summers ago, I was all in.
As a college journalism teacher and practicing journalist and editor, I had never worked with kindergartners and their younger or older siblings in an unstructured environment, but I welcomed the challenge.
What can I teach toddlers about journalism?
I suspected the kids would have a relatively short attention span, so I shot a video story about a turtle that lived on retired journalism professor Cliff Brockman’s deck, and asked a police officer to show up and award my cub reporters ice-cream tickets. The police chief agreed to part with an officer for a couple of hours and absorb the cost of the ice-cream treats even though they were typically given to law-abiding kids who are “caught” wearing their bike helmets in the summer.
At that time, two of my college students, Megan Schwenneker and Darcy Bertollino, interned at the paper, so I thought it would be beneficial for them to be a part of an experimental outreach effort with an unforeseeable result.
I reasoned that we tend to show adulting students the roads well traversed rather than immerse them, through our work, in what life offers us abundantly, and some would say relentlessly — an opportunity to show resourcefulness and resilience by dealing with the unexpected.
So I tried to show myself first what I wanted to start teaching others — that journalism is a transformative experience both for the people it covers and for those of us who practice it.
Being at the editorial helm at Waverly Newspapers, a publication which started in 1856, for the past 17 years had given me plenty of opportunities to witness that.
It is well documented that journalistic work, when done thoughtfully and with deliberation and with adherence to the highest professional principles, changes, in a good way, the lives of the community on which it reports.
What isn’t as well documented, however, is what I had experienced in my own practice — that journalism has a healing power for the journalist doing the work.
Journalism is a giving profession — you gift others with your storytelling and visual talents and one of the rewards you receive is the inner fulfillment that at the end of the day, you have accomplished something worthwhile, and made a sliver of difference in the process.
The empowering, transforming and nurturing nature of the act of storytelling kept revealing itself to me even in the toughest stories I covered, but I shrugged it off as a gut feeling, as something that was happening only to me.
But working with the cub reporters who came to the newsroom on June 11, 2018, opened my eyes.
The kids were not too young to learn about journalism. They knew instinctively how to be curious, how to find answers and how to work with others.
I came to the conclusion that we are all born journalists — and later on in life, some of us find ways to swap our inquisitiveness for nonchalance, our enterprise for inertia and our innate ability to communicate with others with fear and anxiety when reaching out to strangers.
All of these observations would have stayed just that, deep into my subconsciousness, had it not been for a teen called Jaylin Ceaser, who came to my newsroom to job shadow, but stayed on for a whole semester.
His writing talent was raw and real. I asked him to go for it, and he did, penning a series of columns for the paper, prompting many of our readers to send him notes of encouragement. At least one good-hearted woman offered to adopt him, as life in the foster care system had been cruel to the Bremwood teen.
Writing as a journalist — healing himself and watching others respond to him — gave Jaylin the freedom to dream and aspire. Around Christmastime, he stopped by the newsroom to tell me he had joined the Marines.
In part, writing had led him on this journey.
With time, others followed.
In the summertime, Dawn Meyer-Lillibridge followed me for a day at the Bremer County Fair and covered her own story. Then two unrelated area students, Riley Freund, of Parkersburg, and Jarrod Gaylean, of Wapsie Valley, spend some time with me in the newsroom on Dec. 13, 2019, so they can get a good feel for the important service community journalists do in their line of work.
Noah Fink, a Waverly-Shell Rock student who is hard of hearing, joined the informal group of what I started to call the Transformative Journalism Academy team.
Meanwhile, Maesi Wahl used her love of animals to highlight dog stories, from simple pet stories to the work of Retrieving Freedom.
And just before the caucuses, brothers Ben and Jack Iboshi, of Portland, Oregon, followed me closely during last-minute candidate coverage and the caucuses and ended up developing their own work. The enterprising brothers managed to snag interviews from Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar, and when they got home, their work was featured in an online magazine by their own school.
I started thinking there is a common thread here.
Regardless of age, occupation, education, social circles and circumstances, we all have an inner need to tell stories and make our communities better.
Most recently, the work of the academy was recognized by the journalistic community, earning the paper the top prize in Community Leadership this year with the Iowa Newspaper Association by the Virginia Press Association.
Awards and recognitions aside, the important piece about this outreach program is to remember that we all have a journalist living inside of us.
And we have an opportunity — some would say obligation — to get engaged and take advantage of the presence of a community newspaper in our town as a tool for advancing progress.
So here is what I am proposing this summer — let’s have a designated summer camp for young journalists!
I have called it MY WAVERLY: YOUNG REPORTERS TELL HOMETOWN STORIES.
A few days in the newsroom learning what journalists do and why — and then creating word and video stories — will be a great community involvement experience for young minds.
Reach out to the paper if you are interested to see your kid grow and create. At the end of the week, we will publish their work online and in print.
In my mind, this is what the Transformative Journalism Academy does — empowers writers of all abilities to tap into their inner storyteller and offers the healing opportunity to do good.