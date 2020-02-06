Felecia Boone, a consultant for the Hennepin County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Division in Minnesota, will receive Wartburg College’s annual Graven Award on Friday, Feb. 14.
She will accept the award and speak during Weekday Chapel at 10:15 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel. The public is invited.
“Felecia Boone has lived out her calling to serve God and her neighbor by dedicating her life to the church and God’s mission of justice, love and mercy for all people. She is helping the church acknowledge its brokenness and the system of white privilege that keeps us from being the people God created us to be,” said the Rev. Brian Beckstrom, the Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Endowed Chair. “She is equally dedicated to the work of justice in her community. Felecia embodies the qualities that we aspire to instill in all of our graduates and is a most deserving recipient of the Graven Award.”
A 1993 graduate of Wartburg College, Boone supports the operations and public works lines of business and delivers countywide training in continuous improvement, customer service, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and workforce development. She also is the administrator of the county’s Diversity Leadership Mentoring Program.
Outside of work, Boone is involved with the Minneapolis Area Synod of the ELCA as vice president, is a member of the ELCA Multicultural Leadership Event 2021 core team, and is active in her home congregation, Calvary Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. She also serves as chair of the Crossroads Community Organization, a nonprofit that seeks to enhance the quality of life for children and adults in south Minneapolis.
The Graven Award, now in its 31st year, honors one “whose life is nurtured and guided by a strong sense of Christian calling and who is making a significant contribution to community, church and society.” It is named for the late Judge Henry N. and Helen T. Graven of Greene, whose lives reflected those same commitments.