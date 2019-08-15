The Diving for Dollars Committee recently received two major gifts toward its campaign for a new swimming pool in Shell Rock.
This summer, a grant was awarded from the Max & Helen Guernsey Foundation in the amount of $20,000. “We are so grateful for the support of the Guernsey Foundation," committee member Nici Vannordstrand said. “We know that the foundation receives many requests for support from very worthy causes, and we appreciate their investment in our community.”
Another gift comes from locals Jeff and Micki Reints, who personally contributed $7,000 and gave another $5,000 through their business, Willow Tree, LLC. Willow Tree is a residential subdivision on the south side of town, where several houses are currently being built.
“We are so happy to see the community will be getting a new pool,” the Reints said. “We know there’s a need for it and that amenities like this stimulate the growth and vitality of the town. We are happy to do our part to make this project happen.”
The Diving for Dollars campaign for the aquatic center has raised over $2,631,000 of the $2,650,000 goal.
If, at any time, a community members, group or business would like to make a general contribution to the Diving for Dollars campaign, there are 3 ways to do so:
1) Mail a check to “Diving for Dollars” PO Box 522 Shell Rock, IA 50670
2) Donate online via PayPal or credit card at the website above.
3) Drop off donations at Security State Bank or Shell Rock City Hall.