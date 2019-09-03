Shell Rock’s Diving for Dollars Committee recently received two grants for its aquatic facility project.
On Aug. 12, the project was awarded a $25,000 matching grant from the Wellmark Foundation. This grant requires that awardees demonstrate 50% match for funds awarded, meaning that the committee will have to show that they have raised $12,500 by November. The committee plans to use the already committed funds from the Shell Rock Community Trust fund to cover the match requirement.
The City of Shell Rock also applied for Community Attraction and Tourism grant funds in July. City officials, along with many other applicant communities, presented their project to the Enhance Iowa Board on Aug. 14 in Bettendorf. On Thursday, Aug. 15, the city learned it was awarded $116,828 toward the aquatic facility.
“These two grant awards have helped us close in on our fundraising goal. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” says Mayor Larry Young. The city is currently reviewing construction bids and timelines for the project.
In fall of 2018, the Shell Rock Community Trust committed a matching grant of up to $325,000 toward the Diving for Dollars campaign. As of now, the group has just $7,565 left to raise in order to max out this matching grant.
For anyone interested in helping the committee raise the remaining $7,565 needed, there are three ways to contribute:
1) Mail a check to “Diving for Dollars” PO Box 522 Shell Rock, IA 50670
2) Donate online via PayPal or credit card at sites.google.com/view/diving-for-dollars
3) Drop off donations at Security State Bank or Shell Rock City Hall