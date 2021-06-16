Iowa may get an inch of rain over the next few days, but it will need that amount of rain every week for the rest of the summer to get out of the drought, a key state staffer said Tuesday.
Forecasters suggest we won’t get it.
Tim Hall, hydrology resources coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the state is seven inches short of rain. That led Des Moines Water Works this week to call for voluntary water conservation, and a handful of other utilities around the state have made similar moves, or are considering them, Hall told the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission.
As of Tuesday morning, National Weather Service forecasters were predicting an inch of rain across most of Iowa sometime in the next week, Hall said. Unfortunately, they expect hot and dry conditions to return after that.
“What we really need to see is normal to above normal rainfall week over week over week over week for the rest of the summer,” Hall said. Normally, the state would get an inch of rain per week during summer, he added.
Expecting more trouble and a worsening drought, DNR is preparing to assist farmers and water utilities, with the help of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
“We are very conscious of the challenges out there for our water utilities and ag producers,” Hall said. “We help them navigate through the challenges.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor recently reported Iowa’s drought is worsening.