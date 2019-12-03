Prior to 1972, presidential nomination processes were controlled by political insiders. The development of our present-day caucus and primary systems are part of what has been a continual evolution of making our country more participatory for the average citizen.
Many question why Iowa is first and whether or not they deserve so much of the spotlight. Iowa being first in the nation is the result of it perhaps being the most complicated caucus system. It takes time to have precinct caucuses, then county conventions, and then on to state. All that must be accomplished prior to a summer time national convention. The caucus at the precinct level is especially important in expanding citizens’ ability to become involved in selecting our next president.
Do Iowa and New Hampshire deserve to be first in the nation? There are valid arguments against it primarily based low, homogenous populations. Having lived in New Hampshire I can say they take their primary as seriously as we take our caucus. Because citizens in the other 48 observe this seriousness I believe they give the results much weight when it comes their turn.
What happens to the chances of the winner of the Iowa caucus receiving their party’s nomination?
Of the 12 caucuses since 1972, eight of the Democratic winners — Hillary Clinton, Obama (twice), Bill Clinton, Kerry, Gore, Mondale, and Carter — went on to receive their party’s nomination, and eight of the Republican winners — Bush II (twice), Dole (twice), Reagan, Bush I, Ford, and Nixon — received their party’s nomination.
Those who lost the Iowa caucus but won their party’s nomination were Bill Clinton in 1992 finished fourth, Dukakis in 1988 finished third, Carter in 1976 finished second but was the leader of those candidates who actually received delegate votes (uncommitted had the most delegates), and McGovern in 1972 finished third. Trump finished second in 2016, Romney finished second in 2012, McCain finished fourth in 2008, and Reagan finished second in 1980.
New Hampshire’s primary quickly follows the Iowa caucus. Eleven of the 12 winners of the Republican primary went on to receive their party’s nomination. Only in 1996 with Pat Buchanan did the winner of the New Hampshire primary not win the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, seven of the 12 winners went on to win the nomination. The New Hampshire winners who did not become their party’s nominee: 1972 Muskie, 1984 Hart, 1988 Dukakis, 1992 Tsongas. and 2016 Sanders.
No one has won their party’s nomination without winning Iowa or New Hampshire.
The winner in Iowa starts a ripple across the political landscape that continues more strongly in New Hampshire and sets the tone for the entire country. Not only the country but the world is watching.
If you are not registered to vote or want to change your party affiliation simply go to www.sos.iowa.gov and click on ‘register to vote’. Or if uncomfortable with computers go to the auditor’s office in your county’s courthouse. You must be registered to vote with the party whose caucus you want to participate in. To facilitate the efficient operation of the caucus it is vital that you make these changes by Dec. 31 of this year.