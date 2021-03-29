Dr. Renu Bansal is exactly where she wants to be in her professional and personal journeys.
Today, the Waverly Hospital internist works at the Shell Rock Clinic, and is a mother of two precocious kids, a 7-year-old and an 11-year old.
Charismatic and soft spoken, she continues to think deeply about where she is now and how she has managed to arrive here – an ongoing reflection she couches in humility that emanates from her very core.
“I am a very private person,” she says with a nervous laughter.
In her desire to seek balance between her family and her work lives, she and her husband, also a physician, landed in the Cedar Valley about 10 years ago.
“They have honestly been the best years of my professional life,” she said.
She noted that like many of her peers, she decided to pursue medicine not just as a job, but rather as a vocation.
“We go into medicine to help patients and take care of things,” she said.
She said she had worked for institutions that are driven by the bottomline, and churning numbers.
But the philosophy of the Waverly hospital of caring for the patient aligned with the reasons why she entered the field of medicine in the first place, and that is to care for the person first and foremost, regardless of their financial means.
“This is one of the few places where the focus is on the entire community,” she said.
She added that one of the insights she has gained over the years is that the hospital’s mission of patients first is amply reciprocated by the appreciation the community feels for the hospital and the loyalty patients feel for WHC and their doctors.
“People are invested in the hospital,” she said. “And we are here for them. I find that very satisfying professionally.”
Dr. Bansal said that as a physician, she feels a great sense of fulfillment working at the Shell Rock Clinic, which opened in 2011 and now features five family practice providers and two behavioral health providers.
She said it is important to her and other doctors to be able “to juggle” their personal and professional paths in a way that is mutually enriching. She said the hospital allows her to set her own schedule.
“I am grateful for that,” she said. “They have extreme flexibility. That is very satisfying professionally, not very many places engender that.”
Dr. Bansal said during the pandemic, doctors and patients have developed a stronger connection.
Going through something as traumatic as a global pandemic changes the paradigm of relationships.
“Our bond got stronger,” she said. “It helped solidify our trust in each other, now I know them better and they know me better.
On a personal note, she said one of the biggest eye-openers of the pandemic experience was the extent to which “we take things for granted.”
She said that she could not have gone through the experience as smoothly as she did had it not been for the “army of babysitters” who helped her along the way.
“They all wanted to help,” she said, lauding the good childcare that her own kids benefited from.
Dr. Bansal said the best part of her job is swapping stories with her patients and learning their insights.
“This is not a one-way street,” she said. “When I was younger, I thought medicine was treating what ails you. Now I understand it is a much deeper commitment. It is a two-way street, you learn something from the older folks, you always learn some wisdom. You learn to be more empathetic. More grateful. That two-way street has helped me a lot. I get a lot back as well.”
She said one of the advantages of working at the WHC is that when she proposes a new professional idea, she feels supported.
She also enjoys the team aspect of the work.
“So much goes into the prep, to make it all work,” she said. “My contribution is 10%, my nurse, Tiffany, and the rest of the team, do 90%.”