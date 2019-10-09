Noah Dodd has been named to the Wartburg College Homecoming Court.
The religion major is from Janesville.
Members of the court were selected by the junior and senior classes.
All members of the student body will choose the king and queen, with the coronation ceremony following Kastle Kapers, the student-led variety show, Thursday, Oct. 10.
