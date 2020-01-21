Doeg Sun Hwang---Jackie Kuethe
Doeg Sun Hwang—Jackie Kuethe, 59, of Tripoli, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 4 PM to 7 PM. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Jackie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Doeg Sun, daughter of Myong Sik Hwang and Chon Kum Kim was born July 9, 1960, in Wando, South Korea. She graduated from Wando High School and would continue her education at a University. Doeg Sun worked as a bank teller in Wando, and later worked as a restaurant manager and travel guide in Singapore. In 1999, she met David Kuethe, while he was teaching English in Seoul, and the couple was united in marriage on February 14, 2003, in Seoul, South Korea. The couple lived in South Korea prior to moving to the United States. Doeg Sun “Jackie” began working at Wal-Mart in Waverly in December of 2014, and was known for her infectious smile and loving personality. She was proud of her Korean heritage, enjoyed conversing with friends, and shopping.
Jackie is survived by her husband, David of Tripoli; step daughter, Jocelyn Moeller of Tripoli; step-son, John Kuethe of Chicago; two step-granddaughters, Morgan and Rachel Moeller, both of Tripoli; mother, Chon Kum Kim; two brothers; six sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; one brother; and one sister.