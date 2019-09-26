Families and their furry friends will gather together to honor and celebrate the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Bark For Life event at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Dog Park in Waverly.
By supporting the event, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives and help free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.
This year’s theme is Bow Wow Luau. The celebration will include a photo booth, Hawaiian dress-up contests for dogs, silent auction, bake sale for dogs and their humans, family friendly activities, blessing of the dogs and a 1-mile tribute walk.
Registration is $15 for the first dog and $10 for additional dogs. Registration includes a bandana for the dog participants. Participant shirts are available for $10.
The event is part of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement which is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
Visit RelayForLife.org/barkbremeria or facebook.com/barkforlifebremeria to register for the walk and learn more about the event, or contact Ann at 319-352-1480.