Dolores Ann Boeckmann, 84, of Waverly, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home.
Dolores was born April 16, 1936, in Waverly, the daughter of Lavern and Leona (Bahlmann) Krueger. She was baptized at home on May 3, 1936, by Rev. Thomas and confirmed her faith June 5, 1949, at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, Tripoli. She attended school through the eighth grade. On April 25, 1954, she was united in marriage to Roy Boeckmann at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, Tripoli, with the Rev. E. Puhlmann officiating. The couple made their home in Tripoli. In 1959, they moved to a farm northeast of Bremer and then moved to their present farm in 1978. Dolores worked for Nestle’s from 1975 until her retirement on April 16, 1999. Roy passed away suddenly on January 27, 1994, and Dolores continued to live and work on the farm until her passing.
Dolores was a longtime member of St. John’s UCC-Siegel, rural Waverly. She was a housewife, mother, milked cows and enjoyed farming. She loved her cattle and working outside in her flower and vegetable gardens, and then canning the harvest. She could often be found mowing the grass or working around the farm in her Bobcat 753 skid loader. She deeply cared for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dolores is survived six children: Kathy Mulder, of Waverly, Brad (Vonnie) Boeckmann, of Shell Rock, Bonnie Boeckmann, of Waverly, Brian (Lynn) Boeckmann, of Allison, Tom Boeckmann, of Waverly, and Keith Boeckmann, of Waverly; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Helen Krueger and Ruth (Don) Rowe; and one brother-in-law, Norman (Monie) Boeckmann. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy and a brother, Romane Krueger.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, rural Waverly, with the Rev. Susan Weier officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Masks and social distancing are required for the service and visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.