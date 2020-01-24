A convicted felon who unlawfully possessed a gun was sentenced Jan. 3 to 21 months in federal prison.
Matthew Fowler, 32, from Bradgate, received the prison term after an August 20, 2019, guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Fowler was previously convicted of leaving the scene of an accident where death resulted in Iowa.
Evidence produced during the change of plea and sentencing hearings revealed on or about Feb. 20, 2019, when Fowler’s wife threatened to leave him, Fowler reacted by physically pushing and choking his wife, eventually pushing her outside into the snow. He held the gun to his head and threatened to kill himself if she left. He also, locked his wife outside of the home separating her from himself and the couple’s infant child.
It was in responding to this domestic disturbance that law enforcement discovered Fowler was a felon and unlawfully in possession of a gun.
Fowler was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Fowler was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment. Henry must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Fowler is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was investigated by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.