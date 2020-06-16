Helping Services for Youth & Families’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center has implemented a Domestic Abuse survivor chat line, which can be reached at HelpingServices.org/chat.
There is also the option to call our 24/7 resource phone line at 800-383-2988, but during the time of social distancing our advocates noticed a decline in calls. We responded by implementing a secure chat option for anyone in need of reaching a local advocate. Whether you chat or call, a trained Advocate will respond to you 24 hours a day.
Helping Services’ Domestic Abuse Advocates work alongside survivors to achieve their best outcome. All services provided are at no cost to the survivor and are confidential.
Last year, the Helping Services’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center team of advocates and volunteers assisted 294 individual survivors of domestic abuse in the 7 counties the team serves (Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek). Staff and volunteers also answered 1,160 calls on our Resource Line and provided 131 transportation trips for clients.
For more info about Helping Services’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center please call 800-383-2988 or chat with us at HelpingServices.org/chat to reach an advocate.