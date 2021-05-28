For the past 33 years, John Wiechmann has been making pizzas.
For the last 19, as a franchisee of Waverly’s Ziggy’s Domino’s Pizza, he has been catering to meatlovers and vegetarians in town, in Janesville and in Shell Rock.
Although the store, at 501 W. Bremer Ave., is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., or 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, it is a 24/7 job for John.
Recently, the 57-year-old decided it was time to beef up his golf game and hang up his apron, so he sold the business to Eric Lockhart, a fellow franchisee who owns seven Domino’s locations in Iowa, including in Cedar Falls.
A confluence of events led to John’s change of heart. Among them was the added pressure that came with operating a restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic. That ordeal stretched his physical and mental resources, pushing him to exhaustion.
“It impacted us in good ways as sales increased, but it also impacted us in bad ways as we did not have the staff to keep up with the demand,” he said.
Factored into his decision was also the fact that the corporation planned to implement changes in all of its locations, so John felt it was the right time to step away.
“It’s time for someone else to take over,” he said.
John plans to use his time in retirement to catch up on all the activities and leisurely pleasures he had denied himself because of his demanding job.
“I have missed so much of my kids growing up, family weddings, graduations,” he said.
As a business owner, John was generous to the community that supports him. He took part in various initiatives benefiting the schools, among others. In one recent instance, in January of 2019, when the food order for a school lunch was canceled because of a snow day, he donated the 300 pizzas to area daycares.
“I will miss those kids,” he said.
John said at one point in his career, he expanded to Mason City, but after a year of driving there daily while running the Waverly store, he realized it was not a viable operation.
“We had to let it go,” he said.
In addition to golf — he will aim at getting a 7 or better handicap on the greens — in retirement, John will take on all the projects around the house which he had neglected. He said he plans to continue his involvement with the community.
One of his most visible contributions, an elaborate Christmas lights display, which has gained prominence, and draws people from around the area during the holidays, will also get his undivided attention. It takes him a month to set it up by himself, so now he will not have to stress out if he would have help from family, as he has in the past, in order to meet the deadline.
“Last year, I got lucky and had Zach and the grandkids help me,” he said.
In one notable case, in a display of community mindedness and an act of kindness, John kept the display up for weeks after he learned from one of the visitors, a woman he did not know, that her husband was serving overseas and would not be home for the holidays.
He said that he will stay helping the new owner through the summer, but plans to spend more time traveling with his wife, Kendra.
“She works a 40-hour week at Veridian and to me, it looks like retirement,” he quipped.
The Wiechmanns, who have three grandchildren, intend to visit with their three adult children, Nick, of Norfolk, Virginia; Zac,h of Des Moines; and Ashley, of Pensacola, Florida.
John said it was his son Zach who was the inspiration for this franchise’s company name. Age 11 at the time, Zach’s nickname was Ziggy when John opened the Waverly location.
In his early years with the company, John, an Austin, Minnesota, native, moved his family a lot between Iowa, Minnesota and Milwaukee, until finally settling in Waverly close to Kendra’s Waterloo family.
His advice to budding business owners is this:
“If you are looking to own your own business, you have to be 100% committed to it,” he said. “You have to be prepared to miss family celebrations, birthdays and graduations but the reward is, you can start to build your own business. And it will take a while before you succeed.
“Of 100 restaurants that open up every year, 50 are gone by the end of the year; and another 25 by the end of the second year. If you make it past year five, you may be successful.”