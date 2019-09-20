Friday's eight-man football match-up between top-ranked Don Bosco and Janesville on paper looked to be a high-scoring, back-and-forth game between two teams looking for District 2 supremacy.
But when the two teams played at Jack Bolt Field, the visiting Dons showed why they are multi-time state champions. Don Bosco scored early and often to take a 62-7 victory over the Wildcats to improve to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in the district, while Janesville falls to 3-1 and 1-1.
The Dons were paced by Thomas Even's four total touchdowns, one on a punt return and three by rushes. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior opened the scoring with a 61-yard punt return after the Wildcats' opening possession. He then followed that up with a 17-yard touchdown run to cap a 72-yard drive with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
At the start of the second quarter, Carson Pariseau put Janesville on the board with a 43-yard scoring run. However, any momentum was quickly quashed, as Cael Frost found Lewis Havel for 19 yards to put the Dons up, 21-7 with 8:47 left in the half.
On the Wildcats' next possession, they had a third-and-15 on their own 25. Leo Dodd threw a pass over the middle that was intercepted by Rogan Gergen, who returned it 35 yards for the score with 7:38 before the break to make the score 28-7.
After an ensuing three-and-out, Bosco started from their own 3, and they drove it 77 yards over six plays, with Even setting up his own 3-yard scoring run with a monstrous 64-yard rumble. The halftime score was 35-7.
In the third quarter, Frost and Cade Tenold connected on a 44-yard touchdown strike, which made the score 41-7 with 10:56 left after the extra point kick was missed.
Following a loss on downs by Janesville at the Dons' 32, Even scored his fourth total touchdown on a 41-yard scamper with 7:35 left in the penultimate period for the 48-7 margin to start the running clock.
After another punt, Bosco went 44 yards on five plays that straddled the change of ends. Frost capped it with a 5-yard run with 11:56 to play for the 55-7 advantage. Janesville then tried to amass a drive from their own 15, but 11 plays later, a loss of 3 yards on fourth down from the Dons' 12 turned it over. Back-up quarterback Ryan Naughton carried the ball around right end and went 65 yards with 3:57 left for the 62-7 eventual final score.
Next week, the Wildcats have their homecoming game, hosting Rockford.