Samantha Donaghy has been recognized for her outstanding achievement in the field of Veterinary Science at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
To be named to the Dean’s List at TSU, Samantha had to have earned a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
Sophia Donaghy has also been recognized for her outstanding academic achievement in the field of Engineering at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
To be named to the Dean’s List at A&M, Sophia had to have earned a GPA of 3.75-4.0.
Samantha and Sophia are daughters of Jennifer and Harry Donaghy of Texas and granddaughters of Marilyn and Harlen Koelling, of Waverly.