Donald Eugene Schrage, 82, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Plainfield, Iowa, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Don was born Feb. 7, 1939, at St. Joseph Hospital in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Albert and Lily (Wedeking) Schrage. Don was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua, Iowa. He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1957. Don then attended Gates Business College in Waterloo, graduating in 1958.
Don enlisted in the Army Reserves on Jan. 8, 1959. He received his orders for active duty Oct. 6, 1961, when the Berlin Wall was being erected. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 1, 1962.
On Dec. 26, 1961, Don was united in marriage to Sharon Cruse. The couple made their home in Plainfield, where Don started his banking at the local bank. He was then State Bank Examiner for the Iowa State Department of Banking and was employed by First Trust and Savings Bank of Remsen, Iowa. Don returned to Plainfield where he owned and operated Farmers State Bank, retiring in 1997. He credited his loyal staff and customers for all the success he attained. After retiring Don’s next business ventures were a twenty-seven-acre housing development, Horizon Ridge, in West Des Moines and Thoroughbred Horse raising and racing.
Don was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Jaycees, Waverly American Legion, Greater Plainfield Club, Waverly Hospital Foundation Board, First National Bank Board, Nashua Country Club Board and chaired Bremer County Cares Drive for three years. Don enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially if a child or grandchild was involved. He was often seen driving his Ford vehicle to Iowa Hawkeye and UNI games. He loved a good card game. Don smiled every time he thought of “Beware the Devil,” “Launch Light,” or “Stelawithanatitude”.
Don’s memory is honored by Sharon, his wife of 59 years; three children, Thomas (Valerie) Schrage, of Tiffin, Iowa, Diane (Bradley) Chandler, of Shell Rock, Iowa, and Douglas (Heather) Schrage, of Tiffin, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Brady, Bridget, Chelsea, Jordon, Morgan, Samantha, Alexandra, Brody, and Lily, two great grandchildren, Lakelynn and Huntleigh, a sister, Patricia (James) Bossom, of Waverly, two foreign exchange students Volker (Conny) Seekamp and Natalie (Mark) Schiet, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Sheldon Cruse; and sister-in-law, Ethel Cruse.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Burial will be at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Memorials may be directed to a charity of donor’s choice, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.