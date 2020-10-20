Donald Kueker, 82, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Donald Dietrich Kueker was born on June 24, 1938, the son of Ewald and Eyla (Geffert) Kueker in Waverly, Iowa. Don attended country school and graduated from Waverly High School in 1956. He entered the US Army on May 1, 1956, until his discharge on October 29, 1964. On July 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Leistikow at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. The couple lived on the family farm in rural Waverly where Don farmed his entire life.
He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian, rural Waverly. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.
Survivors are his two sons, Gary (Karol) Kueker, of West Union, Iowa, and Kevin (Cherish) Kueker, of Waverly, Iowa; daughter, Janiece (Dave) Kramer, of Fredericksburg, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Dru, Justin, Megan, Kyle and Caden Kueker, Connor and Kolton Kramer; great-grandson, Layne Kueker; brother, Eldon (Jan) Kueker, of Waverly, Iowa; and two sisters, Marlene (Veryl) Buchholz, of Tripoli, Iowa, and Lavonne (Delbert) Oltrogge, of Readlyn, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara on February 4, 2015, and a brother in infancy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian, rural Waverly with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian, Fun in the Son Preschool or to Cedar Valley Hospice, and online condolences for Don may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
