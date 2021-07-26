A triathlete herself, Dr. Nazee Jabbari of Janesville is leading the charge with a $25,000 donation to the Janesville Library’s $300,0000 “Grow With Us” campaign. The Reading Lounge will be named in honor of Jabbari’s parents, Drs. Gholam and Fate Jabbari of Muscatine.
The large donation enables Library Trustees to begin planning for a modern, accessible facility at 319 Main St. that triples the size of the existing facility, meets the Iowa public library average size for similar populations, and creates space for additional programing.
Jabbari explained her contribution this way, “Reading is one of our favorite pastimes and a constant source of knowledge. My mom and dad are supportive, kind people, who spurred my love of reading. In the evenings, my parents could always be found with medical journals, newspapers, historical textbooks, and books of poems. My dad’s constant advice for me in medical school was, ‘Read, read, read.’ “
Dr. Nazee Jabbari and her husband Dr. Jon Fields are both physicians specializing in Occupational Medicine. They settled in Janesville six years ago, and have two children, Alaira, 8 and Maverick, 7.
“The Janesville Public library has made our lives richer and fuller. We immediately fell in love with the cozy atmosphere, outstanding children’s books, and helpful, fun librarians. We also appreciated the laid back environment which would tolerate a rambunctious toddler, or the occasional overzealous page turn which would result in a page rip.
“We found our favorite authors and series because of prompts from the intuitive librarians. We look forward to the weekly take home crafts designed by Janesville librarian Mrs. Biersner,” added Jabbari about her affection for the Janesville Library.
Janesville residents are invited to visit the new facility for an ice cream social during Janesville Days on Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Four Queens provides in-kind support with donated ice cream social for the event which is followed by a parade and live music.
“We love the library and want to be a part of its progress,” said Jabbari of this special contribution.