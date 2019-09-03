Donna D. Dralle, 85, of Marion, formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion.
Donna was born the daughter of Albert and Genevieve (Hinders) Tiemens on July 12, 1934, in rural Butler County. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greene. Donna graduated from Greene High School in 1953 and Hamilton School of Commerce in Mason City in 1954. She was employed by Schield Bantam where she met her husband Leland. They were married October 7, 1956, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greene. Donna was a dedicated and loving child care provider to many children including her grandchildren Nicole and Crystal.
Donna was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She enjoyed camping with the family in their trailer, reading, couples card club and playing bridge throughout her life. Little children, dogs and cats would always light up her face.
Donna is survived by two daughters, Diane (Larry) Gass of Marion and Lisa (Bruce) Peterson of Decorah, one son, Steve (Sherri) Dralle of Waverly, six grandchildren, Crystal (Brian) Mennenga, Nicole (Matt Rover) Schneider, Ryan Gass, Jason Gass, Andy (Kelsey) Dralle, Ali Frana, six great grandchildren, Jeremy, Daniel, Jackson Mennenga, Evan and Lexi Schneider and Henry Rover. She is also survived by her sister, Yvonne (LaVern) Schurman of Cedar Falls, her brother, Duane (Michele) Tiemens of Manchester, a sister-in-law, Viola Roberts, of Grundy Center as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Genevieve Tiemens and her husband, Leland Dralle.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
