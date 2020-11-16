Donna Lou Swinton, 84, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday morning, November 15, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Donna was born on January 11, 1936, in Plainfield, Iowa, the daughter of Esther P. (Meyer) and Henry A. Niemeyer. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Western Douglas and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. On October 19, 1952, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon Stuart Swinton at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple lived north of Waverly and were lifelong dairy and crop farmers until their retirement in 2002. After 60 years of marriage, Vernon passed in 2012.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Terri Davis) Swinton, of Waverly; son, Scot (Lori) Swinton, of Waverly, eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lyle (Ruth Ann) Niemeyer, of Marshalltown, and John (Karin) Niemeyer, of Fenton, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Vernon; her son, Ronald Swinton; granddaughter, Kendra Swinton; her parents; and brother, Ronald Niemeyer.
Donna’s body has been cremated and there will be private graveside service in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Donna’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.