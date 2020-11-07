JANESVILLE – Janesville found a way to dominate all season long, despite unprecedented circumstances.
Truncated schedule? No problem. Enforced safety measures and other COVID-19 restrictions? No problem. A different playoff formate? No problem.
After dropping its season opener, Janesville rattled off nine straight wins to advance to the Iowa High School Athletic Association 8-man quarterfinals for just the fourth time in program history. In doing so, Janesville featured the most explosive offense in the state, with a bruising running back, a confident quarterback with the ability to upend a game through the air and a cast of talented playmakers.
At some point, Janesville would have to dethrone Don Bosco – a rare feat for any team to accomplish. And the entire state was watching, waiting – hoping? – this would be the year Don Bosco finally was upended, finally didn’t bull-rush its way to the UNI-Dome and capture another state championship. Scheming a plan to beat Don Bosco is one thing; execution is the other.
Janesville learned the hard way.
Cael Frost rushed for five scores and threw for another, while the Dons owned the line of scrimmage during a 42-12 victory Friday night at Jack Bolt Field, sending them to the semifinals.
“I fully expected to win the football game (Friday),” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “I’m not going to say we were the better team, but I thought we could compete. Didn’t think we’d get blown out by 30. I really have to give their defense credit. I really did not think their defense could hold our offense to 12 points.”
At first, it looked as if Don Bosco’s defense wasn’t going to be able to stop Janesville.
The Wildcats (9-2) came out with something to prove, and they sent an early bold message to their opponents on the second play from scrimmage. Six-foor-1, 200-pound running back Carson Pariseau cruised 57 yards into the end zone for 6-0 lead 57 seconds into the game.
The quick score ignited the crowd at Jack Bolt Field. Momentum was on Janesville’s side.
It abruptly left in the blink of an eye.
Janesville forced Don Bosco (9-0) into a third-and-3 from its own 36-yard line – a pivotal moment to make a defensive stand early and perhaps double its lead. Frost had other plans. An 8-yard run led to a first down. A 13-yard pass to Maddux Lutgen advanced Don Bosco to the Janesville 12. Frost capped the 10-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run and dove in for the two-point conversion to bump Don Bosco ahead 8-6 with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
Finding a way to put points of the scoreboard on every drive often leads to success. That’s especially important against the Dons and their highly effective offense.
The Wildcats punted on their second possession, and the Dons pounced.
Again, Janesville forced Don Bosco into a third-down situation. Again, Don Bosco converted through the air. This time, Frost lofted a fade to Dillon Welter, who was tackled at the Janesville 12. Frost threw a 12-yard dart to Welter to finish off the drive, and Don Bosco led 14-6 with 1:56 to go in the opening frame.
“We get (to) third down, you’ve got to get off the field with these guys, and we just didn’t,” Eastman said. “They were on schedule most of the night. … It makes it difficult.”
The Wildcats responded on their offensive snap. Pariseau weaved his way through the line of scrimmage and sprinted 54-yard untouched to cut the Dons’ lead to 14-12 with 1:39 on the clock.
It was all downhill from there.
Entering Friday night’s quarterfinal, Frost had completed just 27 of 58 pass attempts. His fourth completion of the game – a 33-yard pass to Welter – ignited a run of 28 unanswered points for the Dons. Frost extended the Dons’ lead to 20-12 with a 3-yard score with 10:14 remaining in the first half.
Another long pass, this one a 32-yard heave to Carson Tenold, set up the Dons with first-and-goal at the 10. Frost ran into the end zone on the next play for a 28-12 lead with 6:29 left before halftime.
Frost added another touchdown run, this one a 3-yard score, to widen the lead to 34-12 with 56 seconds to play in the second quarter.
Already staring at a big deficit, Janesville’s offense struggled mightily after its first two possessions. It punted twice, turned the ball over on downs and quarterback Leo Dodd threw an interception on third-and-long in the waning seconds before halftime.
“It’s definitely the most physical team we’ve played all year,” Wildcats senior Joey Carlson said. “I don’t know if we were quite ready for it at the beginning, but I think we should’ve come out and got the job done better.”
Janesville had just 138 yards of offense three first downs to show for at the break. Don Bosco, meanwhile, racked up 264 yards of offense, 161 through the air, and picked up 10 first downs.
Frost’s 28-yard touchdown run – his fifth rushing score of the night – made it 42-12 with less than 9 minutes left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats’ offensive struggles boiled over into the second half. The home team punted once and turned it over on downs twice.
“They’re a good team, but we played our hearts out still,” said Pariseau, a senior, who rushed for 167 yards to go along with his two touchdowns.
Aside from Janesville’s struggles to score, Don Bosco controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. More often than not, whenever Dodd took the snap from the shotgun, he was harassed in the backfield by Don Bosco’s four-man front. Whenever Janesville tried to run outside, Don Bosco’s closed off the running lanes.
Frost rushed for a game-high 222 yards on 42 carries and completed 9 of 11 passes for 171 yards. Welter hauled in four catches for a game-high 64 yards.
Friday’s outcome was unexpected by the hometown faithful. A slow start didn’t help. Getting beat in the trenches didn’t, either.
“A lot of weeks we’re outsized,” Eastman said. “That really showed up (Friday). We got pushed around a little bit. “We had our hands full, and we just weren’t able to get as many stops as we needed.”
DON BOSCO 42, JANESVILLE 12
Don Bosco………………………. 14 20 0 8– 42
Janesville……………………….. 12 0 0 0 – 12
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
JV: Pariseau 53 run (pass failed), 11:03.
DB: Frost 6 run (Frost run), 6:42.
DB: Welter 12 pass from Frost (run failed), 1:56.
JV: Pariseau 54 run (run failed), 1:39.
Second Quarter
DB: Frost 3 run (pass failed), 10:10.
DB: Frost 10 run (Frost run), 6:29.
DB: Frost 3 run (run failed), 0:56.
Third Quarter
DB: Frost 28 run (Frost run), 8:58.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Don Bosco: Frost 42-222, Car. Tenold 2-5, Naughton 2-16. Janesville: Pariseau 19-167, Dodd 10-0, Hoodjer 2-9.
Passing
Don Bosco: Frost 9-11-0 171. Janesville: Dodd 3-8-1 6.
Receiving
Don Bosco: Car. Tenold 3-55, Welter 4-84, Lutgen 1-13, Yoder 1-20. Janesville: Sherburne 1-10, Pariseau 1-0, Carlson 1-(minus-4).