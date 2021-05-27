Doris Louise Dilger, 64, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mercy One-Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.
Doris was born November 1, 1956, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Vern and Gertrude (Mehmen) Wubbena. She graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1975. On June 17, 1978, she was united in marriage to John Dilger at the Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Doris worked as a rural carrier for the Waterloo Courier for 35 years and most recently was employed by Waverly-Shell Rock Schools in the kitchen, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.
Doris loved the acreage and the hill that she and John lived on in Shell Rock. She enjoyed raising chickens and being outdoors. She also enjoyed working on various sewing projects. Going out to eat was a highlight for Doris, especially to her favorite place in Shell Rock, the Riverview Restaurant.
Doris is survived by her husband John, of Shell Rock, three children; Anita (Tom) Quentin, of Belmond, Amber (Ryan) O’Neill, of Rockwell City, and Justin (Ashley) Dilger, of Shell Rock, eight grandchildren; Carter Dilger, Brantley Rueber, Kinnick Meyers, Kaitlyn, Kylie and Keelon O’Neill and Shelie Dryer and Alexis Quentin, one brother, Duane Wubbena, of Minnesota, three sisters-in-law, Kathy (Vern) Pruin, Mary (Cleo) Porath, Kristi (John) Bohlen, brother-in -law, Steve (Karen) Dilger and a sister-in-law, Karen Wubbena. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Wubbena.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is in charge of arrangements.