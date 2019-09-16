Doris Marilyn Fish, 81, of Athens, Ohio, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, peacefully passed away April 1, 2019 at The Laurels of Athens, Ohio.
Doris was born on March 27, 1938 in Allamakee County, Iowa, the daughter of Gustav and Edna (Flage) Herman. She graduated from Waukon High School in 1956. On November 25, 1956, Doris was united in marriage to Virgil W. Fish at St. Paul’s United Methodist in Waukon, Iowa. The couple also lived in Denver, Colorado for four years before moving to Waverly, Iowa in 1966. Doris worked at The 1st National Bank of Waverly for several years before becoming the bookkeeper for the family business, Fish Magnavox Sales and Service from 1972 until they closed the business in 1995. Doris then moved Athens, Ohio in 2009.
Doris was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Doris enjoyed everything she did. Her favorite hobbies were reading, walking, traveling, gardening, boating, and she loved to bake. Traveling with Virgil on their motorcycle and spending time with her grandchildren were always top on her list.
Doris is survived by her two children and their families, Scott and Kathy Fish of Waverly and Roxann and Joel Greenlee of Athens, Ohio. Four Grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick) Maynard of Mt. Pleasant, Jaclyn Fish of Waverly, Walker Greenlee of Ft. Meyers, FL and Madison Greenlee of Athens, Ohio; brother Gus Herman of Golden, CO; several cherished sister-in-law’s, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Evon Herman; husband Virgil and one nephew, Daniel Fish.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org<http://www.alz.org>). Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187