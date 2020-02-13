Dorothy Arlys Field Sundet, 91, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wed., Jan. 15, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center.
Dorothy was born on July 3, 1928, on the family farm near Forest City, Iowa. Her parents were Alfred J. Field and Delpha C. Anderson Field. She was baptized and confirmed at Linden Lutheran Church. She graduated from Thompson High School in 1945 and from Waldorf College in Forest City in 1947. She taught 5th grade in Garner, IA, for 2 years and then attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, where she completed her music degree. She taught vocal music in Forest City for 2 years and then married Harold Sundet in 1952. They made their home in Austin, MN, where she became famous for having the town's first triplets!! When they moved to Iowa City in 1964, she returned to work as a receptionist/secretary for the Chinese & Oriental Studies language and surgical faculty at the University Hospitals for a year before returning to teaching. She taught 1st grade while in Mt. Pleasant for 2 years and 3rd grade for 3 years when the family moved to Waverly in 1969; then happily returned to elementary vocal music in the WSR schools until she retired in 1990. She was a wonderful teacher!
Dorothy's beautiful faith in her Lord and Savior was strong and so important to her. She loved being active in her church and she loved being active in her community. She did so much in her church, from playing organ and singing solos and in the choir, to writing and directing Christmas programs, directing Bible School, teaching Sunday School, and serving on many committees. She arranged music for and loved singing in her Praise Trio with 2 dear friends for 15 years. She was a member of and served as president of WELCA, Wartburg Faculty Wives, the Wartburg Community Symphony, and the Waverly Hospital Auxiliary. She loved singing and enjoyed participating in the Metropolitan Chorale. Dorothy and Harold were very active in the Sons of Norway. She served as president for 2 years and was the Social/Cultural Director for 4 years, starting many wonderful activities for their Solglimt Lodge friends. She enjoyed being a convention delegate many times and a sub-district director for many years, visiting lodges in several states from Texas to North Dakota. She also loved volunteering at Bartel's, for Meals on Wheels, for SHARE IOWA, in the Salvation Army Kitchen, and making Christmas shoeboxes for Samaritan's Purse. She was a master at growing beautiful roses and other flowers. She collected angels and she loved to travel. After retiring, she visited 36 countries around the world!
Most of all, Dorothy cherished her family, her children, and grandchildren. She was so proud of her children and treasured above all, the times when all the family could be together. Surviving Dorothy are her beloved children: Marcia (Mike) Klinefelter, Shell Rock, IA; Erik (Danna) Sundet, Streetsboro, OH; Mark Sundet, Springfield, MO; John Sundet, Clarksville, IA; Barbie (John) Bush, Des Moines, IA; and one brother Alfred (Betts) Field, Jr, Chapel Hill, NC. Adored grandchildren include Shelley (Todd) Cooper, Blair (Beau) Klinefelter, David (Lili) Sundet, Stephen (Rachel) Sundet, Curtis Sundet, Kristen (Josiah) Van Dyke, Breanna Sundet, Austin Sundet, Aaron (Hana) Sundet, Hannah (Noland) Lamar, Rachel (Joseph) Moyer, and Sarah Sundet. Great-grandchildren are Mandalyn Cooper, Gage Cooper, Bane Klinefelter, Ava Klinefelter, Sophie Sundet, Sage Sundet, Danielle Lamar, and Titan Moyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Muriel and Richard Legore, and one daughter-in-law Beverly Sundet.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21st at 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with visitation time one hour before. Visitation time with the family will be on Thursday, Feb 20th, from 5 -7 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to Dorothy's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com<http://www.kaisercorson.com>. Arrangements by Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes.