Dorothy Bertha Brandt, 85, of Denver, Iowa, and previously from Waverly passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Denver Sunset Home.
Dorothy was born on November 4, 1935, on the family farm in Bremer County, the daughter of Werner Carl and Dora Mathilda (Haganow) Wedemeier. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian. She attended Warren No. 6 Country School and St. Paul’s Lutheran Artesian School. On February 10, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Paul Brandt at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian, Iowa. The couple made their home in rural Waverly, where Dorothy actively farmed beside her husband, and raised their four boys. The couple retired from farming in 1989 and moved into Waverly. Dorothy then loved working at the Waverly Child Care and Preschool until her retirement in 2015. After 66 years of marriage, Robert passed away on December 4, 2018.
Dorothy was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She enjoyed annual trips out west with Robert. She was very social and loved family reunions, being a member of her card club and talking on the telephone. However, being a supportive mother and watching her boys grow up brought Dorothy the most joy.
Dorothy is survived by four sons, Dennis (Carla) Brandt, of Denver, Iowa, Dale (Connie) Brandt, of Waverly, Iowa, David (Barbara) Brandt, of Urbandale, Iowa, and Donald (Claudette) Brandt, of Washburn, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane Juhl, of Tipton, Iowa; brother, Kenneth Wedemeier, of Frederika, Iowa; and three sisters-in-law, Elaine Wedemeier, of Maynard, Karen Brandt, of Waverly, and Carol Reuter, of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Robert; her parents; brother, Duane Wedemeier; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Juhl and Ronald Brandt.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Val Swinton presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 service on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly.