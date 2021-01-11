Dorothy Frieda (Droste) Boeckmann, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Dorothy was born March 9, 1928, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur Fredrick William and Charlotte Anna Carolina (Wilkens) Droste. Dorothy was baptized April 15, 1928, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly by Pastor E. Raush, and confirmed March 22, 1942, also at St. Paul’s by Pastor R. Schlieter. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School grades 1-8 and the Waverly High School grades 9-12, graduating in 1946. On Jan. 19, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Stanley Ernest Boeckmann at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by Pastor Fangmeyer. The couple made their home in Waverly, and Dorothy worked at Northwestern Bell from 1946-48, then worked one year at Waverly Chamber of Commerce before returning to Northwestern Bell, where she worked until 1957. She then started “Things & More Things” in 1968, and sold the store in 1981. After Stan retired, the couple took numerous Bus Tours and in 1992, took a trip to Alaska with two other couples for seven weeks. Stanley died July 18, 2012.
Dorothy was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, crafts and gardening.
She is survived by a son, Bruce (Laurie) Boeckmann, of Waverly; a daughter, Beth (Bo) Blake, of Waverly; a son, Brad (Stephanie) Boeckmann, of Waverly; five grandchildren, Sara (Justin) Bailey, Neil (Parker) Boeckmann, Katelan (fiance’ Mitchell Schmitt) Blake, Kyle and Kory Boeckmann; five great-grandchildren, Jace and Cora Bailey; Presley, Palmer, and Baker Boeckmann; and one sister, Charlotte (Jim) Menzel, of Ames, Iowa.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Charlotte; her husband, Stan; a brother and sister-in-law, John (Connie) Droste.
A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The service will be live streamed on St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School YouTube page. Burial of her cremains will be held in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences for Dorothy’s family can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.